Lloris set for two-week injury lay-off – Deschamps

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could be out for two weeks with an adductor injury, France manager Didier Deschamps has claimed.

Deschamps told a media conference on Thursday that Lloris suffered the injury in Tottenham’s memorable 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Hugo Lloris has been left out of the France squad after picking up an adductor injury pic.twitter.com/v4N5EC1TfJ — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) November 2, 2017

Tottenham have yet to comment on the claim, but Deschamps was quoted by L’Equipe as saying: “He has undergone tests this morning, he’ll be out for at least a fortnight.”

Were that to be true, he would miss Tottenham’s meeting with Crystal Palace this weekend, France’s friendlies with Wales and Germany and be a huge doubt for the North London derby on November 18.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will likely address the situation at his pre-Palace press conference on Friday.