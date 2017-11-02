Advertising
Jadon Sancho raps with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of Bayern Munich clash
The 17-year-old midfielder shared videos of himself and Aubameyang rapping in a car.
England Under-17 World Cup-winner Jadon Sancho celebrated his step up to the Under-19s squad by rapping with Borussia Dortmund team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The 17-year-old midfielder shared videos of himself and Aubameyang, 28, rapping to “Man’s Not Hot” ahead of the top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash with rivals Bayern Munich.
The duo then showcased their vocal talents to Krept & Konan’s “Wo Wo Wo”.
Dortmund host Bayern on Saturday and will hope to return to winning ways after failing to taste victory in their last six games in all competitions.
