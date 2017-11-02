Advertising
In pictures: Conor McGregor’s ‘Notorious’ film premiere
The UFC lightweight champion starred in the fly-on-the-wall movie.
Conor McGregor looked sharp on the red carpet for the premiere of his film ‘Notorious’ in Dublin.
The UFC lightweight champion starred in the fly-on-the-wall movie which followed his meteoric rise from his debut in the Octagon in 2013 to his boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather this summer.
The 29-year-old posed with his family on the red carpet at the Savoy Cinema in the Irish capital on Wednesday night.
