Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The race to succeed sacked Everton boss Ronald Koeman may see a winner before the weekend is out, according to reports. The Sun says the Toffees are prepared to pay Burnley the £2.5million release fee to secure the services of Sean Dyche, after his side’s performance at Turf Moor impressed Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, and he may be at Goodison Park by Monday. Meanwhile the Daily Mail reports that Sam Allardyce, who has publicly voiced interest in the role, remains a contender after Moshiri held talks with the former England manager’s advisers on Thursday. The newspaper reports that the billionaire majority shareholder is also considering Dyche and Watford’s Marco Silva, although Allardyce would be available immediately.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte can take solace that his job is not on the line despite the Blues’ shock 3-0 defeat to Roma, the Daily Mirror reports. Conte has the backing of Stamford Bridge chiefs who accept that he has suffered a run of injuries and setbacks that have hampered the club’s campaign, the newspaper says.

Manchester United are plotting a £50million double raid on Celtic to sign Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney amid widespread interest from rival clubs at home and abroad, the Mirror reports. Some 17 Premier League clubs were reportedly in Glasgow to watch the two youngsters play against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, although the Red Devils are said to be frontrunners.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been courted by Jurgen Klopp for a move to Liverpool, the Daily Mail reports. The Costa Rica international has reportedly been lined up to challenge Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius at Anfield after the pair failed to impress, while Real are still interested in Manchester United’s David de Gea and AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Arsenal remain keen on Napoli midfielder Jorginho although they may have to wait until the summer to get him on board, the Sun reports. The 25-year-old Italy international, who scored a penalty against Manchester City on Wednesday, is under contract with the Italian side until 2020 – although the Gunners are reportedly unfazed by the prospect of having to pay a premium to take him on.

Advertising

Social round-up

