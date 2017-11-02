Everton’s Europa League adventure ends after away defeat to Lyon

Managerless Everton crashed out of the Europa League with two Group E games left to play as they were beaten 3-0 at Lyon.

Former Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore, who had netted the winner in Lyon’s 2-1 victory at Goodison Park a fortnight ago, opened the scoring midway through the second half, before substitute Houssem Aouar and former Manchester United man and Everton transfer target Memphis Depay wrapped things up.

The 80th minute dismissal of Morgan Schneiderlin, following a second yellow card, capped a miserable night for the Toffees.