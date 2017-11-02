Menu

Celebrities and sports stars celebrate Houston Astros’ World Series win

UK Sport

Astros won baseball’s World Series for the first time after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1.

The Houston Astros won baseball’s World Series for the first time after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in a winner-takes-all game seven.

The Astros defeated the Dodgers in front of their home crowd after the series was forced into a decider.

Celebrities and sports stars took to Twitter to congratulate the side, whose win will be a huge boost for Houston in the wake of devastating Hurricane Harvey.

It was also a very special night for Daniella Rodriguez, girlfriend of shortstop Carlos Correa, after the Astros star proposed to her following the win.

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul celebrated the win with his children Camryn and Christopher.

NBA star James Harden, who also plays for the Rockets, paid tribute following the historic victory.

Meanwhile, rapper Travis Scott was overcome with emotion.

United States Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast and Houston native Simone Biles also celebrated the franchise’s success.

And Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin paid tribute to the side’s fans.

