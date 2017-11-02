Callum Gibbins to captain Glasgow against Leinster

Callum Gibbins will captain Glasgow for the first time when they host Leinster at Scotstoun on Friday.

The New Zealander has been one of the Warriors’ stand-out players in the Guinness PRO14 this season and will lead the side out with Ryan Wilson away on Scotland duty.

Ruaridh Jackson returns at full-back with Stuart Hogg also absent, while Peter Horne starts at fly-half as Dave Rennie’s side look to gain revenge for defeat in the European Champions Cup in October.

The Irish side produced a clinical display and dominated up front in a 34-18 victory, but face a Warriors side still unbeaten in domestic competition with seven wins out of seven.

George Horne will start at half-back alongside his older brother following an impressive debut against Southern Kings last week, while Nick Grigg, Jamie Bhatti, George Turner, Scott Cummings and Rob Harley join Jackson in returning from the Scotland setup to line up at Scotstoun.

Head coach Rennie said: “It’s been a different week, we’ve had 19 guys in camp with Scotland but we’ve just got on with things.

“Tactically things aren’t going to change from the last time we played Leinster. We just need to do things better.

“Cully (Gibbins) has been here all week helping the team prepare which made making him captain a pretty simple decision.

“He’s a good man, he’s earned the respect of his team-mates through the way he plays and contributes an awful lot to this club. He was the obvious choice to be captain.”