Aguero savours moment after breaking City record on glorious night in Naples

Sergio Aguero became Manchester City’s record goalscorer on a glorious Champions League night for the club in Naples.

The Argentinian struck City’s decisive third goal in a thrilling 4-2 victory over Serie A leaders Napoli that secured a place in the last 16 for a fifth successive year. It was his 178th strike for the club, one more than 1930s hero Eric Brook, and came at a critical time with the score 2-2 in the 69th minute.

Raheem Sterling added gloss to the victory – a club record 14th in succession – in injury time.

“I am enjoying this moment, I am very happy,” Aguero told BT Sport. “This moment has been a long time coming.”

Napoli had been threatening to take control when Aguero swung a compelling Group F encounter City’s way.

Well done boys! We are through to the next round.???????????????? Congrats to @aguerosergiokun for become the City’s top Scorer.???????? pic.twitter.com/Q9YjIvvXxk — David Silva (@21LVA) November 1, 2017

A Jorginho penalty had levelled the score at 2-2 and Jose Callejon looked certain to add another until Ederson produced a fine point-blank save.

Leroy Sane broke upfield from the resulting corner and, although he could not beat the last defender, Aguero was on hand to take up the charge. He finished emphatically to spark jubilant celebrations.

City trailed early on after Lorenzo Insigne, who later hit the woodwork, made the visitors pay for a sluggish start. They replied with headed goals from defenders Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones, who also hit the bar with another attempt.

I want to share this achievement with all my family, friends, managers and everyone who made it possible. — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 1, 2017

Impressive from the lads, what a performance! Congrats @aguerosergiokun too on the record, true legend. #ManCity — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) November 1, 2017

City’s recovery from two difficult situations underlined their growing maturity on the European stage and manager Pep Guardiola felt his team had answered some important questions.

Guardiola said: “In this level we cannot control 90 minutes. We are going to suffer a bit.

“The point is how we react. We did it twice, after 1-0 and 2-2, and that’s why I’m so pleased. When everything is going well it’s easy, even you and I can play. The point is how you react in bad moments and we did it really well. I am very pleased with the players, especially with the personality, and it was a great win for us.”