Dele Alli at the double as Spurs make it a memorable night with win over Real

Tottenham delivered one of the finest victories in the club’s history as Dele Alli scored twice in a 3-1 demolition of Real Madrid.

Spurs sealed qualification for the Champions League knockout stages in the most dramatic style, with two goals from Alli and one from Christian Eriksen ensuring a memorable night at Wembley.

The home fans were even cheering their side’s every pass with 20 minutes left as Mauricio Pochettino’s men threatened to humiliate their star-studded opponents, before Cristiano Ronaldo added a late consolation.

What they said

Star man – Christian Eriksen

Alli was one of a handful of candidates after his double but Eriksen produced a midfield masterclass. His goal was just reward for a brilliant creative display but a word too for Harry Winks and Kieran Trippier, who will have done their England chances no harm at all in front the watching Gareth Southgate. Harry Kane too was excellent.

Stat attack

This was Real Madrid’s first defeat in a Champions League group game in 31 attempts. Their last loss came away to Borussia Dortmund in October 2012.

Moment of the match

With Spurs up 3-0 and 20 minutes still left to play, the home fans began cheering their side’s every pass. Tottenham duly responded by poking the ball about for fun. Madrid were being embarrassed.

Ratings

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris: 6 (out of 10), Kieran Trippier 9, Toby Alderweireld 5, Davinson Sanchez 7, Jan Vertonghen 7, Ben Davies 7, Eric Dier 8, Harry Winks 8, Dele Alli 9, Christian Eriksen 9, Harry Kane 8.

Substitutions: Moussa Sissoko (for Alderweireld, 24) 7, Mousa Dembele (for Winks, 66) 6, Fernando Llorente (for Kane, 79) 6.

Real Madrid

Kiko Casilla 3, Achraf Hakimi 4, Sergio Ramos 4, Nacho 3, Marcelo 5, Casemiro 5, Toni Kroos 5, Luka Modric 6, Isco 5, Karim Benzema 5, Cristiano Ronaldo 7.

Substitutions: Marco Asensio (for Benzema, 74) 5, Borja Mayoral (for Isco, 75) 6, Theo Hernandez (for Modric, 81) 5.

