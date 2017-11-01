Menu

Neymar celebrates PSG’s Champions League win as the Joker

UK Sport | Published:

The Brazil striker dressed up as the Batman villain for a party.

Neymar celebrated Halloween dressed as the Joker after scoring Paris St Germain’s second goal in the 5-0 Champions League thrashing of Anderlecht.

The Brazil striker, who dyed his hair green just in time for Halloween, dressed up as the Batman villain for a party, which was also attended by PSG team-mates Dani Alves and Kevin Trapp.

Neymar shared photos of his elaborate costume, which included face paint and bright green hair.

PSG are top of Group B with four wins from their four group games to date.

