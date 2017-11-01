Advertising
Football rumours from the media
Is French star Thomas Lemar set for a move to the Premier League?
What the papers say
Arsenal will have to compete with several other clubs, including Barcelona, to secure Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar in a summer deal, according to reports. The Spanish giants, along with Premier League clubs said to include Liverpool, are poised to go for the France international, says the Daily Telegraph. The Gunners launched a failed £90million bid in August, the collapse of which meant Manchester City’s £60million attempted purchase of Alexis Sanchez also fell through.
Chelsea are to offer midfielder Cesc Fabregas a new deal in the hope of beating off any advances from former manager Jose Mourinho, according to The Times. The Spain international has around a year and a half left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, where he joined in 2014 for around £30million. Manchester United have reportedly been monitoring Fabregas, 30, as an alternative target to Mesut Ozil, whose Arsenal contract expires in the summer.
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick is to snub any January advances from other Premier League clubs in a show of loyalty to his manager, the Metro reports. Mourinho is willing to keep the 36-year-old on, despite only making one appearance so far this season.
Arsenal and Chelsea are tracking RB Leipzig keeper Peter Gulasci as a potential target, The Sun reports. The former Liverpool goalkeeper has impressed after joining the Bundesliga side in 2015 and could be offered a return to the Premier League in January.
Another Leipzig performer, Dayot Upamecano, may also make a January move to Britain if Mourinho follows through with a plan reported in the Daily Express. The French 19-year-old central defender already has several years of experience in top-flight football. As a result AC Milan are also said to have him in their sights.
