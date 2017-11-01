England have put Ben Stokes uncertainty out of their minds – Trevor Bayliss

Trevor Bayliss is confident England’s minds are uncluttered by the Ben Stokes debacle as they prepare for the Ashes challenge ahead without their match-winning all-rounder.

Stokes is back in England, awaiting news on whether he will be charged over an incident last month that saw him arrested by Avon and Somerset Police on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and placed under investigation.

A Cricket Discipline Commission inquiry will follow, under England and Wales Cricket Board policy, all of which indicates a timeline to prevent Stokes joining the 16-man squad at any point during a series which ends in Sydney on January 8.

As England settle in Perth, where they will open their campaign with a two-day tour match against a Western Australia XI this weekend, coach Bayliss acknowledged it had been a “difficult” past month since Stokes’s arrest in Bristol in the early hours of September 25.

The Australian referenced, with a smile, the impact on his own best-laid plans between England commitments – but also clarified that the situation has not led to any raft of new management directives about off-field behaviour.

“I’ve been on a plane for about half of that [past month], backwards and forwards to England,” he told the BBC’s Test Match Special.

Sharp hands as we held our first practice session at the Waca #Ashes pic.twitter.com/lARnZ4zLEP — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 31, 2017

“Obviously, at the end of the season, it was a difficult time for everyone. I suppose that comes with the territory. It involves everyone, not just the one or two guys that were involved on that night.

“But it’s a month ago now, and certainly the guys here have been going about their business, and there hasn’t been any chat about it at all.”

Stokes’ absence is felt, of course, and will continue to be – but England will not fret about circumstances which have spiralled beyond their control.

“Everyone’s been concentrating on what we need to do, to win this series,” added Bayliss.

“You lose a player of Ben’s calibre, and it will make a bit of a difference. So we’re going to have to work out a different combination for the first Test and we’ve got three games to sort that out.

“I’m quite confident we can come up with a team that’s more than capable of winning.”

The players themselves have worked out if they need to do anything differently off the pitch.

Bayliss said: “There’s been no set curfews. I think they’re just sensible rulings, to me what we should have been sticking to anyway as a player or someone around a professional set-up.

“To me, not drinking in-between matches is just sensible.

Not long till we get going now! #perth pic.twitter.com/AH3XG4bBwL — Joe Root (@root66) November 1, 2017

“The players have sat down and had a chat, and they’re the ones who’ve come up with it.

“We certainly don’t want to put too many curfews that keep them in their rooms, because it is a long tour – you’ve got to get out and experience what they’ve got to offer in the country you’re touring.

“It’s about picking the right time to have a couple of drinks, but knowing when to stay away from it when you’re preparing for a match.”