Chris Coleman’s future as Wales manager still up in the air

Chris Coleman says he has “no idea” if he will continue as Wales manager after holding initial talks about staying in the job.

Coleman’s current contract ends at the end of November after the friendlies against France and Panama.

The 47-year-old’s position has been under scrutiny since last month’s defeat to the Republic of Ireland cost them a place at the 2018 World Cup next summer.

???? Chris Coleman has named his Wales squad for the upcoming friendlies against @FFF and @fepafut.#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/MD8q5lrF2u — Wales (@FAWales) November 1, 2017

“I have no idea if these are my last games,” Coleman told a press conference near Cardiff. “Initial talks have been undertaken since our last game, but we are no further forward. That’s where we are.”

Coleman was appointed Wales manager in January 2012 following the death of his great friend Gary Speed.

He struggled at the start of his reign but the former Fulham manager took Wales to their first major finals for 58 years at Euro 2016 and steered them to the semi-finals in France.

It's hard to take that our campaign has come to and end in this way. It is really going to take time for this to settle in… pic.twitter.com/33QU80x0iP — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) October 10, 2017

A players’ delegation – including star man Gareth Bale and skipper Ashley Williams – met Coleman straight after the defeat to Ireland in attempt to persuade him to stay.

“France in Paris is a fantastic game for us and if this is my last camp it’s not a bad way to sign off,” Coleman said. “It may be the (Euro 2016) final that never took place and of course we’ve never played Panama.

“I have to look and think, ‘Can I take it forward? Is the structure and facilities good to take us forward?’. So it’s not just me personally. All things need to be right for us to take it forward. I have to think, ‘Am I the man to take it on and have I got the tools to do so?’.

The support throughout has been unbelievable, thanks to all the fans that have followed us home & away We will be back ❤️🐉 #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/n2w497bTKE — Andy King (@10_kingy) October 11, 2017

“The next step is going to be harder because the margins are smaller. To maintain that or take it on, the next step is even tougher and it means we need to do things a bit differently. Maybe not all parties will agree but that’s my take.

“It’s not going to go on for much longer, we’ll come to an agreement either way. If we can’t move forward together, I’ll still be super proud of leading my country for six years through good and bad. Nobody can take that away from me.”

Bale has been named in the Wales squad for the friendly with France in Paris on November 10 and the home game against World Cup-bound Panama in Cardiff four days later.

Hard loss to take last night, but couldn’t be more proud of the team, we leave with our heads held high ???? #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/8jyy227eXO — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) October 10, 2017

The Real Madrid forward has not played since suffering a calf injury in the Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund on September 26.

Teenager Ethan Ampadu is set to win his first cap while Sheffield United striker David Brooks is also in line for a debut.

Emyr Huws joins the squad after Achilles surgery which has prevented him from playing for Ipswich this season.