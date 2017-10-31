Silverwood to become England fast bowling coach

Chris Silverwood has agreed to leave county champions Essex and become England’s new fast bowling coach, Press Association Sport understands.

Silverwood has been a revelation since taking over as head coach at Chelmsford, claiming this year’s Specsavers County Championship crown in unexpected fashion after sealing promotion from Division Two in 2016.

The former Yorkshire and Middlesex paceman will take over from Ottis Gibson, who left to take charge of South Africa at the end of the summer, but will not take up the role until the new year. That means he is unlikely to play any formal role in England’s Ashes campaign.

Essex coach Chris Silverwood is joining England (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The squad are already in Australia ahead of the series, with former New Zealand quick Shane Bond drafted on a temporary basis to assist in preparations for the first two Tests.

Silverwood, meanwhile, had a prior agreement to travel Down Under in November as part of the England Lions coaching set-up. The 42-year-old will fulfill that obligation before formally taking up the reins with the senior squad in January.

Silverwood earned the last of his six Test caps during the 2002-03 Ashes, managing just four overs in Perth before injuring his ankle. He also appeared in seven one-day internationals.