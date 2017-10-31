Roma v Chelsea – Story of the match

Chelsea crumbled as Roma moved to the top of Champions League Group C with a 3-0 victory at Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday night.

Stephan El Shaarawy scored after 38 seconds and pounced on an Antonio Rudiger error to make it 2-0 after 36 minutes.

Diego Perotti struck a fine third after 63 minutes and there would be no Chelsea comeback this time as Roma moved on to eight points, one more than the Blues.

Tweet of the match

Kante is the glue to this team. The binder to the notepad, the ice to the gem, the jalapeños to the nachos. Without him were lost. Fuming ???? — George Benson (@MrGeorgeBenson) October 31, 2017

Star man – Stephan El Shaarawy

HT | #RomaChelsea 2⃣-0⃣



Stephan El Shaarawy with two beautiful goals to give the Giallorossi the advantage at the break! #ASRoma #UCL pic.twitter.com/NPE26jPMxI — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 31, 2017

Advertising

For his clinical finishes. Honourable mentions for Edin Dzeko and Perotti, plus Aleksandar Kolarov.

Moment of the match

Goal, El Shaarawy gives Roma a very early lead at the Stadio Olimpico. #ROMCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 31, 2017

Roma took the lead after 38 seconds when Kolarov and Dzeko, two former Manchester City men, combined and a stroke of luck saw El Shaarawy strike a crisp effort which left Chelsea chasing for the rest of the game.

Advertising

Kante conundrum

N’Golo Kante is a miss for Chelsea (John Walton/PA Wire)

N’Golo Kante is back in training following his hamstring injury, but the midfielder was not risked, not even among the substitutes, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United. The diminutive Kante’s absence creates a sizeable void and Chelsea are not the same team without him. Kante’s only two goals last season came against United and Chelsea will hope for another on Sunday. But the Frenchman cannot be expected to solve all their problems and the defensive display will have alarmed Antonio Conte.

Ratings

Who’s up next?

Fiorentina v Roma (Serie A, November 5)

Chelsea v Manchester United (Premier League, November 5)