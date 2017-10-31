Rhian Brewster takes World Cup medal for a walk

The name of Rhian Brewster has been hot on the lips of English football fans this week after he helped fire the England Under-17s to World Cup glory.

Brewster received the golden boot for scoring nine times – including back-to-back hat-tricks – as Steve Cooper’s men went all the way in India.

And, after receiving a hero’s welcome upon his return with the team, the 17-year-old took his World Cup medal for a walk round Chadwell Heath where he grew up.

Just landed back in the UK as a world champion! Thanks to all the @England and @LFC fans for their support throughout the tournament! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/x16OjpAA3U — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) October 30, 2017

Speaking after landing back at Heathrow on Monday, Brewster was eager to stress he knew how much hard work was ahead of him.

“We’ve just got to try to keep our heads down, work hard and get back to club football and not be big-time,” Brewster told Press Association Sport.

“We need to work hard, train hard, play hard. That’s what we’ve got to do. Hopefully we will then get our opportunities at first-team level.”