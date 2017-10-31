Real Madrid in focus ahead of Tottenham clash

Tottenham can take another step towards qualifying for the Champions League knock-out stages when they face Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Spurs held the European champions to a 1-1 draw in Spain last month and will be confident of at least replicating that result at Wembley.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a closer look at their distinguished opponents.

Team news

Madrid are facing something of an injury crisis ahead of this week’s game, with Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas and Raphael Varane all left out of the squad. Isco has travelled to London but is also a doubt after he missed training on Monday with a thigh problem. Dani Carvajal and Mateo Kovacic remain long-term absentees.

Form

Madrid’s lengthy injury list is one concern and their form is another after they slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Girona in La Liga on Sunday. The result leaves Zinedine Zidane’s side third in the table, eight points behind Barcelona, and under pressure to regain momentum. They have now won only six of their opening 10 league matches.

Advertising

Champions League so far

⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo & Raúl González's all-time stats in the #UCL = ????????????



Favourite Real Madrid No7? pic.twitter.com/zv3eKB3UUF — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 30, 2017

While domestic performances have failed to convince, Madrid have saved their best for Europe this season. They backed up a 3-0 win at home to Apoel Nicosia with a 3-1 victory away to Borussia Dortmund before drawing at home to Tottenham. Madrid are bidding to clinch their third consecutive Champions League crown, and fourth in five seasons.

One to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo is the obvious choice, having scored five goals in his opening three group games, but a word too for Luka Modric, who will be eager to make an impression in front of the fans of his former club. If Isco fails to prove his fitness, Marco Asensio could also feature. The 21-year-old has claimed Zidane thinks he has the best left foot since Lionel Messi.