Napoli in focus

Manchester City travel to Italy to face Serie A leaders Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Here, we look at the challenge facing Pep Guardiola’s Premier League pace-setters in the Group F clash at the San Paolo Stadium.

Last time out

Superb form

Guardiola remains a huge fan

Group situation

History

Napoli came out on top in 2011 (Adam Davy/Empics)

Napoli came out on top the last time they hosted City in the competition. That was in the 2011-12 group stages as City played in the Champions League for the first time. After a 1-1 draw in Manchester, Napoli won 2-1 at the intimidating San Paolo. There are also two players chasing history. Marek Hamsik can equal Napoli’s goalscoring record by finding the net and Sergio Aguero will break the City equivalent if he scores.