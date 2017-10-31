Maribor in focus

Maribor head to Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday a fortnight after being losing 7-0 to Liverpool in Slovenia.

Here we take a closer look at the visitors.

Form

A good shift from the boys. pic.twitter.com/U520T609Qy — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 17, 2017

Record against English teams

Maribor suffered a heavy defeat at Chelsea in 2014 (Adam Davy/Empics)

Maribor have won only one of their nine previous matches against English teams, beating Wigan 2-1 in the 2013/14 UEFA Europa League group stage. They have lost on all four visits to England, with their most recent in 2014/15 ending in a 6-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Who to watch

Advertising

14 tekem, 34 točk. Nove 3 v Domžalah. Zasluženo in suvereno. https://t.co/NQLjwBk8Ke#plts — NK Maribor (@nkmaribor) October 29, 2017

Coach