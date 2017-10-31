Advertising
Manchester United get another helping hand from Benfica’s teenage goalkeeper
Jose Mourinho’s side are on course for the Champions League knock-out stages after the 2-0 win.
Manchester United are on the brink of reaching the Champions League knock-out phase after teenage Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar unwittingly put Jose Mourinho’s men on course for another narrow win.
A fortnight ago the 18-year-old became the youngest goalkeeper to ever play in the competition – a historic night that ended in embarrassment after he misread a Marcus Rashford free-kick and carried it over the line.
This looked to be a far better night for Svilar after he saved Anthony Martial’s early penalty, but misfortune struck the Benfica goalkeeper once again as Nemanja Matic’s shot came back off the post and deflected in off him to set United on course for a 2-0 win wrapped up by Daley Blind.
Star man – David De Gea
Produced an exceptional first-half stop to deny Diogo Goncalves and dealt manfully with everything that was thrown at him. An important display when the going got tough.
Moment of the match
Svilar’s first two Champions League matches have not quite gone to plan. Guilty of gifting United victory two weeks ago, the teenage goalkeeper could do nothing to prevent Nemanja Matic’s strike going in off his back.
Stat of the match
Svilar became the youngest player in Champions League history to save a penalty – and at 18 years 65 days the youngest player to score an own goal in the competition.
Who’s up next?
Chelsea v Manchester United (Premier League, Sunday November 5)
Vitoria Guimaraes v Benfica (Primeira Liga, Sunday November 5)
