Kyrie Irving helps Boston Celtics win again

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points as the Boston Celtics made it five wins in a row by downing the San Antonio Spurs 108-94.

Irving, who joined the Celtics in the off season, scored 24 points for the third straight game, while Jaylen Brown chipped in with 18.

Boston started the season with back-to-back defeats and lost Gordon Hayward to a severe ankle injury in their first game, but have surged to the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive run of form.

LaMarcus Aldridge managed just 11 points for the Spurs, the first time the forward has failed to score at least 20 this campaign.

The Golden State Warriors bounced back from their shock defeat at home to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday by blowing away the Los Angeles Clippers.

Stephen Curry sunk seven of 11 three-point attempts on his way to a 31-point haul, while Kevin Durant added 19 in a 141-113 rout.

Kristaps Porzingis continued his superb start to the season, scoring a career-best 38 points as the New York Knicks beat the Denver Nuggets 116-110 at Madison Square Garden.

Porzingis has passed 30 points in five of his six games this year and his latest effort secured his side a third straight win.

Ben Simmons scored a career-high 24 points as the Philadelphia 76ers ended a long wait for a win against the Houston Texans.

The 76ers had not beaten Houston in eight attempts but Simmons, the 2016 number one draft pick who missed all of last season through injury, led them to a 115-107 success.

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered their first home defeat of the season, losing 104-99 to the Charlotte Hornets, while Marreese Speights scored a career-high six three-pointers in the Orlando Magic’s 115-99 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Elsewhere, the Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks 104-89, with Robert Hood scoring 15 of his season-high 25 points in the third quarter, while the Minnesota Timberwolves saw off the Miami Heat 125-122 and the Toronto Raptors were 99-85 winners against the Portland Trail Blazers.