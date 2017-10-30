Advertising
Woolly hat comes in handy for Eden Hazard
The Belgium used a different method to keep warm at training
Temperatures have plummeted over the last couple of days in England. Just ask Eden Hazard.
The Chelsea forward chose a unique way to keep warm during a training session ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Roma.
The Belgian was forced to use his woolly hat to not just warm his head but also his nose at a chilly Cobham training ground.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.