Woolly hat comes in handy for Eden Hazard

UK Sport | Published:

The Belgium used a different method to keep warm at training

Temperatures have plummeted over the last couple of days in England. Just ask Eden Hazard.

The Chelsea forward chose a unique way to keep warm during a training session ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Roma.

The Belgian was forced to use his woolly hat to not just warm his head but also his nose at a chilly Cobham training ground.

