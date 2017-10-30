Neymar reveals new green hairstyle ahead of Halloween

Neymar is used to setting trends but his latest hairstyle will leave the likes of Paul Pogba green with envy.

The Paris St Germain forward, much like Manchester United midfielder Pogba, has had his fair share of trips to the barbers over the past year or so.

Neymar’s latest unveiling, though, is the most garish of the lot and an apparent move to mark Halloween.

Neymar reveals his new green hairstyle on Instagram

In his Instagram story, the 25-year-old’s hands appear over his face while revealing a brand new green hairstyle.

The Ligue 1 leaders take on Anderlecht in the Champions League on Tuesday looking to secure progression to the knockout stage.