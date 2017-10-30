Menu

Advertising

Home comforts for England Down Under

UK Sport | Published:

Stuart Broad and Jake Ball have taken some luxury items on tour with them

The England cricket squad are settling into life in Australia ahead of the Ashes.

Joe Root’s travelling party arrived in Perth on Sunday as they prepare for the start of the five-Test series in less than a month’s time.

Paceman Stuart Broad and Jake Ball are rooming together and the Nottinghamshire team-mates appear to have taken some luxury items on tour with them.

Ball uploaded an Instagram story on Monday afternoon showing the pair enjoying tea and biscuits while watching Castaway.

UK Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News