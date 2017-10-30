Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

French giants Paris St Germain have their sights fixed firmly on Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho for a summer transfer, The Sun reports. The big-spending Ligue 1 leaders are said to be planning on teaming up the Brazilian with his £200million compatriot Neymar. In the summer, the Reds refused to sell Coutinho, 25, to Barcelona, who were searching for a replacement for Neymar.

Fenway Sports Group statement on Philippe Coutinho: https://t.co/xf7GaeskPL pic.twitter.com/FANC2BIqWo — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 11, 2017

Three years after he was sacked by Manchester United, David Moyes could be in for a return to working in the north west. The Sun claims the Scot will take over at Burnley if Sean Dyche moves to Everton. Once a player and manager at Lancashire rivals Preston, Moyes lives locally to Turf Moor, the newspaper reports.

Questions continue to be asked of what the future holds for Slaven Bilic at West Ham. The Daily Telegraph reports that the embattled manager will tell the club’s owners on Monday that his players have displayed naivety but remain confident. A 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace deprived Bilic of a much-needed win that would have afforded him some security, with owner David Gold taking to Twitter to express his frustration.

Disappointing result against Palace after being ahead with two sublime gaols from Hernandez and Ayew. 2-0 up at half time should have won dg — David Gold (@davidgold) October 28, 2017

Palace, Tottenham and Newcastle are set to clash over Bestikas striker Cenk Tosun, The Sun writes. Several British clubs have recently watched the 26-year-old, who has been vocal with his aspirations to play in the Premier League. Following a nightmare start to the season, Palace are said to be preparing for a January splurge to improve their chances – with £20million set aside to secure Tosun’s services.

Social round-up

