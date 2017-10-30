Menu

David shows he can still bend it like Beckham

The former England captain launched the Adidas Capsule range which he helped design.

Four and a half years after he retired from football, David Beckham proves he’s still got it.

In a 5-a-side match to launch the new Adidas Capsule range, inspired by the former England captain, the 42-year-old rolled back the years to score a couple of cracking goals.

Playing with and against members of the Tango Squad, Beckham played in a more defensive role than the one he made his name with at Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris St Germain.

Beckham told Adidas: “I definitely miss playing so it was nice to be back playing.”

