Wasps duo Daly and Mullan miss England training camp

Injured Wasps pair Elliot Daly and Matt Mullan will not travel with England for their Portugal training camp this week.

British and Irish Lions wing Daly suffered a knee injury during Wasps’ Aviva Premiership victory over Northampton on Saturday, while prop Mullan picked up an elbow problem.

England head to Portugal on Sunday, but the Rugby Football Union confirmed in a statement that they will depart without Daly and Mullan.

Update on Matt Mullan and Elliot Daly following injuries picked up against Northampton Saints yesterday, here: https://t.co/sWaCBS8sug pic.twitter.com/l4cqQQbDbK — Wasps (@WaspsRugby) October 29, 2017

“Matt Mullan and Elliot Daly will not travel to Portugal with the England squad this afternoon after picking up injuries yesterday,” the statement read.

“Mullan (elbow) and Daly (knee) will remain with their club for treatment and will have scans over the next couple of days. No additional players have been called up to travel today.”

England kick off their autumn Test campaign against Argentina at Twickenham on November 11, which is followed by appointments with Australia and Samoa.