Under starter’s orders – for the Lamb National

The Monet’s Garden Old Roan Chase was the main attraction at Aintree on Sunday – but there was also plenty going on off the track, including the Lamb National.

At the home of the Grand National, the world’s most famous steeplechase, punters flocked to the parade ring before racing to see seven sheep jump a series of obstacles.

The contenders – all sporting greyhound-style numbered jackets – included Red Ram, Sheargar and Mint Sauce.

A couple of the ‘runners’ even got loose during the heat of battle, frolicking merrily around.

Look at the jumping technique…???? pic.twitter.com/igLFvMI6wG — Ashley Iveson (@AshIveson) October 29, 2017

It was Countryside Day on Merseyside, with Pony rides and Punch and Judy shows also part of the entertainment.

So, too, was Monet’s Garden, the hugely popular grey in whose honour the feature race was run.