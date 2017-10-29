The key moments in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One world title triumph

Lewis Hamilton has clinched the fourth Formula One world championship of his career after a ninth-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Hamilton had at one stage fallen 25 points adrift of Sebastian Vettel in the title race, but turned the championship battle on its head following a scintillating run of form.

Here, we look at five pivotal moments from Hamilton’s title-winning campaign.

Vettel loses his cool in Baku

The race of the season. Vettel banged wheels with Hamilton after he believed the Briton had brake-tested him during a safety car period. Vettel was hit with a stop-and-go penalty, but Hamilton was robbed of victory after his headrest came loose and he was forced into an unscheduled pit stop. To make matters worse, Vettel finished one spot ahead of Hamilton in fourth. Vettel was hauled in front of the FIA, but escaped any further punishment.

Hamilton saviours British home comforts

Hamilton headed to the British Grand Prix under pressure after he mysteriously dodged a promotional event in London to take a two-day break to the Greek island of Mykonos. Hamilton however, claimed pole position before storming to glory. Vettel suffered a puncture with just two laps left which dropped him to seventh and afforded Hamilton the chance to move to within one point of the German in the championship race.

Hamilton crushes Vettel in Ferrari’s back yard

That record-breaking lap in full. @LewisHamilton masters the rain at Monza to make it 69 career pole positions #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/mZqnXLlbVU — Formula 1 (@F1) September 2, 2017

Hamilton delivered one of the finest qualifying performances of his career at a rain-soaked Monza. Hamilton secured pole position by posting a stunning lap in the torrid conditions to finish an eye-watering 1.1 seconds clear of his next competitor, and more than two seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas in identical Mercedes machinery. Hamilton’s pole, the 69th of his career which also moved him ahead of Michael Schumacher in the all-time list, paved the way for him to complete a dominant win and move to the summit of the championship for the first time this season.

Vettel’s Singapore crash clears way for Hamilton

The Marina Bay Street circuit has been a tough nut for Hamilton’s Mercedes team to crack in recent years, and after qualifying only fifth, Hamilton looked destined to lose his title lead. But Vettel, who started on pole, was too aggressive off the start-line, and in attempting to block Max Verstappen he inadvertently caused a three-way collision with the Dutchman and his Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, too. Hamilton roared to a shock victory, but Vettel left Singapore, a race which he was expected to win, with nil points.

Another DNF leaves Hamilton on brink of glory

P4 for #Seb5 at the #MalaysiaGP, a great recovery of 16 positions, #Kimi7 didn't start for an issue to be investigated.Always #ForzaFerrari pic.twitter.com/IXqLe8VVgh — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 1, 2017

Vettel’s championship ambitions suffered another major dent in Malaysia after he was forced to start from last on the grid following an engine failure in qualifying. Vettel recovered to finish fourth, but he still lost ground to Hamilton, who headed to the next round in Japan with a 34-point lead. Vettel started the Suzuka race alongside his rival on the front row, but his grand prix lasted only a matter of laps following a £52 spark plug failure. It marked his second retirement in three races. Hamilton won to establish a 59-point lead with just a century of points to play for. He could not quite complete the job at the United States Grand Prix but sealed the title in Mexico.