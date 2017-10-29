Menu

Advertising

Social media reacts to Lewis Hamilton’s fourth world championship win

UK Sport | Published:

Hamilton is Britain’s most successful driver in Formula One.

Personalities from the sporting world have been on social media to congratulate Lewis Hamilton after the Briton secured his fourth world championship on Sunday evening.

A ninth-placed finish was good enough for the 32-year-old as title rival Sebastian Vettel failed to pass the chequered flag in the top two in Mexico which would have delayed title glory for Hamilton for a further race.

Here, we look at some of the messages sent to Britain’s most successful F1 driver by the world’s biggest sports stars:

UK Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News