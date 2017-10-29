Social media reacts to Lewis Hamilton’s fourth world championship win

Personalities from the sporting world have been on social media to congratulate Lewis Hamilton after the Briton secured his fourth world championship on Sunday evening.

A ninth-placed finish was good enough for the 32-year-old as title rival Sebastian Vettel failed to pass the chequered flag in the top two in Mexico which would have delayed title glory for Hamilton for a further race.

Here, we look at some of the messages sent to Britain’s most successful F1 driver by the world’s biggest sports stars:

Congratulations Lewis ???????? Well deserving champion! Also brilliant for Team Mercedes to clinch both titles ???????? https://t.co/aEHzGc5qZb — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) October 29, 2017