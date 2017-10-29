Smad Place rolls back the years in Old Roan thriller

In a race named in honour of the hugely popular Monet’s Garden, it was highly appropriate that Smad Place fought off fellow grey Cloudy Dream to win the 188Bet-sponsored Old Roan Chase at Aintree.

The Nicky Richards-trained Monet’s Garden won this Grade Two event three times between 2007 and 2010, including a memorable victory over the great Kauto Star a decade ago.

The 19-year-old was in attendance on Merseyside, looking resplendent in the autumnal sunshine, and after leading the field out on to the famous turf, he witnessed a stirring battle between Alan King’s 10-year-old Hennessy Gold Cup hero of two years ago and Malcolm Jefferson’s three years younger Cloudy Dream.

Rider Wayne Hutchinson said of the 12-1 winner: “That was fantastic. There’s still life in the old boy yet.

“It turned into a staying race up the straight and that obviously suited him.

“He’s a little bit caught between two stools as he comes up a bit short in races like the Gold Cup or the King George, but he doesn’t know how to run a bad race and doesn’t owe the yard or me anything.”

The Romford Pele made a winning start for his new trainer Tom George in the In Play Betting At 188Bet Veterans’ Handicap Chase.

Despite being pulled up on his final three starts for Rebecca Curtis, the 10-year-old was a 4-1 favourite for his seasonal reappearance.

He looked booked for minor honours until Gas Line Boy tipped up three fences from the finish, but The Romford Pele and Adrian Heskin made the most of the opportunity, scoring by two and three-quarter lengths.

George said: “He’s done it well. He made a bad mistake early on and Adrian just nursed him round from there and got his confidence back.

“We’re probably a bit lucky, with the other horse falling, but we all have those days.

“I don’t really have any plans for him, I just wanted to get through today.”

Point-to-point graduate and £205,000 purchase On The Blind Side (2-1) made a successful debut under rules for Nicky Henderson in the Bet £10 Get £20 At 188Bet Maiden Hurdle, with Nico de Boinville doing the steering.

Winning owner Alan Spence said: “I’m delighted he’s won and he should improve. There are a few more races in him, hopefully.”

The Jimmy Moffatt-trained Bon Chic benefited from an enterprising ride by 10lb claimer Charlotte Jones to spring a 33-1 surprise in the Download The App At 188Bet Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Vintage Clouds (4-1), representing Sue Smith and Danny Cook, came home 18 lengths clear in the Read Noel Fehily At 188bet.co.uk Interactive Chase, while Paul Nicholls’ Posh Trish (2-1 favourite) was awarded the bumper in the stewards’ room after going down by a nose to Grageelagh Girl.

Performance of the day

Vintage Clouds on his way to winning at Aintree (Martin Rickett/PA)

Vintage Clouds contested some fiercely competitive staying handicap chases in the second half of last season without making a major impact, but looks much improved judge on his winning reappearance. It would be no surprise to see him return for a Grand National bid one day.

Ride of the day

Charlotte Jones shone in her winning ride aboard Bon Chic (Martin Rickett/PA)

Little-known 10lb claimer Charlotte Jones got her fractions spot on when sending unconsidered 33-1 shot Bon Chic into a big lead in the three-mile handicap hurdle.

Quote of the day

“There’s still life in the old boy yet.” Wayne Hutchinson was smiling from ear to ear after the veteran grey Smad Place won the Old Roan Chase.