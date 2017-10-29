PSG players given a fright in Halloween prank

Paris St Germain are a team that are used to scaring oppositions with their star-studded line-up.

But the French giants were given a fright of their own on Sunday during a Halloween prank.

Lining up for an apparent video shoot, several players were shook up when the lights went out and a zombie appeared from nowhere.

While Angel Di Maria remained unmoved, both Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappe failed to keep their cool as the below video shows.