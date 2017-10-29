Advertising
PSG players given a fright in Halloween prank
Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappe both fail to keep their cool when encountering a zombie
Paris St Germain are a team that are used to scaring oppositions with their star-studded line-up.
But the French giants were given a fright of their own on Sunday during a Halloween prank.
Lining up for an apparent video shoot, several players were shook up when the lights went out and a zombie appeared from nowhere.
While Angel Di Maria remained unmoved, both Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappe failed to keep their cool as the below video shows.
