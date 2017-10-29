Mauricio Pochettino optimistic Harry Kane will be fit to face Real Madrid

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful Harry Kane will be fit for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Kane, who has scored 13 goals for Spurs this season, was expected to be a doubt for the game at Wembley after a hamstring problem saw him miss the 1-0 Premier League loss at Manchester United on Saturday.

When asked about the England striker after the defeat, Pochettino said: “With the doctors and the player, we will take the best decision for everyone.

“It’s not the last game or the final where you would say, ‘OK, after that it’s holidays’.

“We must analyse and take the best decision for everyone.

“We will assess him and then we will make the best decision. My feeling is good. But it’s not my feeling, it’s Harry Kane’s feeling.”

The United match, in which substitute Anthony Martial netted the only goal in the 81st minute, was an unremarkable contest for much of the time, with the best work coming in defence.

Pochettino was also asked afterwards if opposing teams were more defensive against Tottenham, and he said: “No. I think no.

“My perception is that United played like they did against Benfica (a 1-0 away win on October 18) and Liverpool (a 0-0 draw at Anfield four days earlier).

“That’s football. Everyone can play (how) they want to play.”

Tottenham have gone from a considerable high to suffering back-to-back defeats, with the 1-1 draw at Real and 4-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley being followed by a 3-2 Carabao Cup loss to West Ham at the same venue, then the reverse on Saturday.

Spurs are third in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Manchester City and level with Real at the top of their Champions League pool.

"It's painful but we have to keep going and on Wednesday we have another big game."



Pochettino added: “The most important thing is to be competitive.

“We are in different competitions which demand a lot of energy and effort. We are building a team, new facilities at the club and trying to arrive one day into the position where we can win everything.

“The process is to finish the stadium this season so it’s ready to play in next season. We have a young team and now the challenge is to put the club in a position where we can win the big trophies every season.”