Lion makes a run for F1 champion Lewis Hamilton

Four-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton appeared to have a lucky escape ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

But he did not encounter danger in a racing car, it was in a lion’s den.

The 32-year-old has shared various pictures and videos on social media this week playing with lion cubs in Mexico City.

Yet in a video he uploaded to Instagram on Sunday, it was a lion that gave him a fright after he entered a den.

Hamilton was seen fleeing the den on the advice of a trainer after the lion’s mood suddenly changed.

However, the incident did not unsettle Hamilton as a ninth-placed finish at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday night saw him claim a fourth F1 title.