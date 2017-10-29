Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel collide in dramatic Mexican Grand Prix start

Lewis Hamilton’s bid to wrap up a fourth world championship title started in dramatic fashion after he collided with rival Sebastian Vettel on the opening lap of the Mexican Grand Prix.

Pole-sitter Vettel, Max Verstappen and Hamilton, who started third, were three abreast on the 800-metre charge down to the first corner at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Vettel first banged wheels with Verstappen before tagging the back of the Red Bull driver. Hamilton sensed an opportunity and moved ahead of Vettel at turn three, only for Vettel to hit the back of his Mercedes car.

Hamilton suffered a right-rear puncture while Vettel damaged his front wing, and both had to limp back to the pits for repairs following an astonishing opening lap.

Hamilton began the race on the brink of the title, but he left the pit lane in last position, one minute adrift of race leader Verstappen.

Vettel had progressed to 16th by the end of lap 10.

UPDATE: Stewards will NOT investigate the first lap incident between VET, HAM & VER #MexicoGP ???????? #F1 pic.twitter.com/y7HD4kg7NJ — Formula 1 (@F1) October 29, 2017

Hamilton suggested Vettel might have driven into him on purpose.

“Did he hit me deliberately?” the Briton asked.

The stewards, however, looked at the incident and did not take any action.