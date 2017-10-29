Advertising
Kyle Anderson hits nine-darter against Michael van Gerwen
World number one Van Gerwen hit back to win the match 11-10
Does it get any better than this in darts?
Kyle Anderson produced a nine-dart finish against world number one Michael van Gerwen in the European Championship semi-finals in Hasselt, Belgium, on Sunday night.
The Australian followed back-to-back 180s with treble 20 and treble 19 before completing the perfect leg with double 12.
But Anderson’s second televised nine-darter was not enough to inspire him to the final as, after missing two match darts, Van Gerwen claimed an 11-10 victory.
