Jose Mourinho has ‘no idea’ when Paul Pogba will return for Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has once again insisted he has “no idea” when Paul Pogba is likely to return to action.

Pogba’s hamstring problem sustained on September 12 has seen the France midfielder miss Manchester United’s last 10 matches in all competitions.

United boss Mourinho described the injury as a “long-term” issue towards the end of last month.

Paul Pogba suffered a hamstring injury during Manchester United’s victory over Basel on September 12 (Nigel French/Empics)

And since then, while social media posts from Pogba have suggested he is making good progress, Mourinho has stressed on a number of occasions he does not know when the player is set to be available again.

The Portuguese was asked after Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Tottenham if Pogba, who has been undergoing rehabilitation in the United States, had any chance of returning before the forthcoming international break.

And Mourinho said: “Again, I have no idea. Honestly.

“I am not in control of his recovery process. He is not training with me. He is on individual work.

“For example, Marcos Rojo is working with me, with certain conditions, and I would expect him to be ready to play after the international break. I can predict that. But Paul, I have no idea.”

United’s two remaining matches before the international break see them host Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday, then face Chelsea away in the Premier League five days later.