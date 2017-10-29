Jose Mourinho defends Romelu Lukaku after scoreless run

Jose Mourinho has expressed his unhappiness with Manchester United fans over what he regards as unfair treatment of Romelu Lukaku.

Saturday’s 1-0 home victory over Tottenham saw striker Lukaku fail to score for a fifth successive game but he did set up substitute Anthony Martial’s 81st-minute winner, moments after hitting the post with a header.

Professional performance from @ManUtd today… back on track after blip last weekend! @RomeluLukaku9 & @AnthonyMartial combining again! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 28, 2017

Regarding the Belgian, who has netted 11 goals for the club this season, United boss Mourinho told MUTV: “I would like the supporters to explain to me why they don’t support him so much because he gives everything.

“I think it is not fair when scoring the goal or not scoring the goal makes the whole difference.

“I don’t think it is fair at all. So, I’m a bit disappointed – but not with him. With him (I am) very pleased.”

When the final whistle sounded at Old Trafford on Saturday, Mourinho, whose decision to replace Marcus Rashford with Martial in the 70th minute prompted some jeers around the ground, held a finger to his lips as he looked directly into a television camera.

He subsequently said when asked about the gesture: “Some people speak too much…calm down, relax.”

Mourinho was full of praise for his team after a return to winning ways in the Premier League for United following the 0-0 draw at Liverpool and last weekend’s shock 2-1 loss at Huddersfield.

Man Utd keep the pressure on rivals Man City at the top with a crucial victory#MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/JMQqI39Q1L — Premier League (@premierleague) October 28, 2017

Having been critical of his players after the defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium, the Portuguese said of the Tottenham game: “If the result is 0-0 or 1-1, my feelings with the players would be the same.

“They gave everything, every ball was like the most important ball of their career. The focus and concentration was there against a quality team.

“We played well. To play well against a very good team feels even better.”