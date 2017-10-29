Girona v Real Madrid – story of the match

Girona claimed a stunning 2-1 victory over Real Madrid to deal a major blow to the LaLiga champions’ hopes of retaining their title.

This was no smash-and-grab raid for the Catalan minnows, with Girona twice hitting the post in the first half and unlucky to be behind to an Isco breakaway goal.

They turned the tables with two goals in four minutes early in the second half from Cristhian Stuani and Portu and withstood the inevitable Real salvo with relative comfort.

Cristiano Ronaldo may officially be the best player in the world but he was upstaged here by Girona striker Portu. The hosts’ front three were all excellent but it was Portu who proved the biggest thorn in Real’s side. After hitting the post with a superb header in the first half, he flicked in the winner and almost set up Stuani for a third.

If Girona’s equaliser was not a total surprise, to see the minnows take the lead only four minutes later was remarkable. Stuani forced a save from Kiko Casilla as Girona broke and, when the ball fell to Pablo Maffeo, he fired in a cross-shot that was met with a deft back-flick by Portu. Real will point out the striker was marginally offside, but it was a truly magic moment for Girona.

Catalan pride

This would have been a stunning result whatever the political climate but coming amid the continuing ramifications from the Catalan independence vote undoubtedly gives it extra significance. Barcelona beating their arch rivals is one thing but for Girona to pull off this result would have been more than Catalonia dared dream.

