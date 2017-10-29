England touch down in Australia

The England cricket squad have touched down in Australia ahead of the Ashes.

Joe Root’s travelling party have less than a month to acclimatise to the conditions Down Under before the first of five Tests start on November 23 in Brisbane.

If Stuart Broad’s Instagram upload is anything to go by, then the tourists have checked into a hotel that have rooms with stunning views.

Broad’s video takes us on a tour of his room, which he appears to be sharing with fellow paceman Jake Ball, with his balcony overlooking the WACA cricket ground.