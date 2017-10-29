Menu

Eden Hazard transforms his back garden into football pitch

UK Sport | Published:

The Belgium international is just as creative off the pitch as he is on it

The Stamford Bridge groundsman had better watch his back…

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is best known for his dazzling performances on the field.

But it appears the Belgium international is just as creative off the pitch as he is on it.

Hazard took to Instagram on Sunday to upload a picture of his back garden which he has transformed into a mini football pitch.

With two goals and a football present on the grass, Hazard has creatively outlined the pitch with leaves, accompanying the picture with the caption ‘Pitch perfect. Play hard, have goals and beleaf ???? ⚽️ #sundayfunday #family #lovethegame”

