Carson Wentz leads Philadelphia Eagles to a seventh win

Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns as the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles extended their winning streak to six games with a 33-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Philadelphia improved to 7-1 as Wentz threw for 211 yards and one interception, firing a 53-yard TD pass to Alshon Jeffery and a one-yard pass to Zach Ertz. Wentz leads the NFL with 19 touchdown passes.

Jalen Mills intercepted C.J. Beathard for a touchdown and Wentz also connected with Jeffery for a two-point conversion.

Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a 21-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers as he threw for 333 yards and a touchdown.

Brady found Rob Gronkowski with a two-yard toss for the Patriots’ lone touchdown, while Stephen Gostkowski kicked four field goals.

Drew Brees passed for 299 yards in the New Orleans Saints’ 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears.

Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara each ran for touchdowns as Brees completed 23 of 28 passes.

A trip to London could not help the winless Cleveland Browns as the Minnesota Vikings ground their way to a 33-16 victory at Twickenham.

Browns coach Hue Jackson was on the staff for the London Monarchs when they won the inaugural World Bowl back in 1991, but his return to the English capital ended in the familiar feeling of defeat as Cleveland dropped to 0-8 on the season.

Vikings quarterback Case Keenum threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns while Adam Thielen had five catches for 98 yards and a score, though it was hardly a dominant performance from a Minnesota team who, at 6-2, have designs on the play-offs and the dream of playing in the Super Bowl in their home stadium come February.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap ran for 16 yards for his third career touchdown to help the Cincinnati Bengals edge a 24-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts and Matt Ryan’s two touchdown passes guided the Atlanta Falcons past the New York Jets 25-20.

Elsewhere, Matt Milano scored on a 40-yard fumble return in the Buffalo Bills’ 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders and Cam Newton threw for 154 yards and a touchdown as the Carolina Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-3.