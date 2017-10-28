Menu

Stephen Curry plays golf with Barack Obama and Jordan Spieth

The 29-year-old NBA star shared a photo of midway through the round.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry did some work on his golf handicap when hit the fairway with former US President Barack Obama and golfer Jordan Spieth.

The 29-year-old NBA star, joined by his brother Seth who plays for Dallas Mavericks, shared a photo midway through the round.

Captioned “About a week ago” the famous foursome are all smiles and are pictured with American entrepreneur Kevin Plank.

Stephen Curry has an impressive handicap of 2.2 and competed in the Ellie Mae Classic on the Web.com Tour in June.

He has also been outspoken about President Donald Trump and refused to visit the White House to celebrate the Warriors’ NBA title, as is traditional. Trump then withdrew the invite.

Spieth also shared a picture of the round in Dallas, Texas, to his Instagram account.

The Warriors are next in action against Detroit Pistons on Monday.

