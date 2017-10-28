Salford’s number one sent off for having a number one

Salford City goalkeeper Max Crocombe was sent off for urinating during his team’s 2-1 win at Bradford Park Avenue, the West Yorkshire club have said.

Towards the end of the National League North match, attended by 533 spectators, Crocombe was given a red card by the referee.

A supporter is also believed to have reported 24-year-old New Zealander Crocombe to police.

87' – We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking. #greenarmy (1-2) — Bradford Park Avenue (@BPAFCOfficial) October 28, 2017

In a tweet, Bradford Park Avenue announced: “We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking.”

Bradford PA club secretary Colin Barker told Press Association Sport: “That’s correct. He was told by the steward twice not to do it and he went ahead and had a pee.

“He went to the side of the stand as I understand it. I didn’t actually see it but the referee definitely sent him off for it because he was alerted to it by his linesman.

“One of our spectators has made a formal complaint so we’re waiting to see what will happen from there. But there’s no secret about it. It’s been reported to the police.”

Advertising

Crocombe, 24, is a former Oxford goalkeeper who joined Salford in May.

88: Red Card! Crocombe see red for something off the ball. No one has a clue what has happened. 1-2 — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) October 28, 2017

Salford are owned by businessman Peter Lim and five stars of Manchester United’s ‘Class of 92’ – Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt.

The Greater Manchester club reacted to the dismissal by tweeting: “Red Card! Crocombe see red for something off the ball. No one has a clue what has happened.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker made a joke of the incident, writing on Twitter: “If that’s true, I’d have been given a life-time ban for a s***”

Lineker admitted in 2010 that owing to a stomach bug he accidentally defecated on the pitch during England’s match against the Republic of Ireland at the 1990 World Cup.