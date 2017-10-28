Menu

Manchester City go five points clear with eighth successive Premier League win

UK Sport | Published: | Last Updated:

Leroy Sane, Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling on target at West Brom

Leaders Manchester City strolled past West Brom to maintain their grip at the top of the Premier League.

Leroy Sane, Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling scored to clinch a 3-2 win at The Hawthorns and wrap up an eighth straight league win.

Jay Rodriguez briefly equalised for Albion and Matt Phillips capitalised on Nicolas Otamendi’s late mistake to give the scoreline a closer look than Albion deserved.

Pep Guardiola
(Barrington Coombs/Empics)

Star man – Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane
(Anthony Devlin/PA)

The German has now been involved in 11 goals – six goals and five assists – in his past seven top-flight appearances. His emphatic finish set City on their way, and it was Sane who rolled a pass into Fernandinho to restore their lead.

City now have 28 points after 10 games, equalling the Premier League haul for that period at the start of a campaign. On the two previous occasions a team has managed to accrue such a total – Chelsea in 2005, and City in 2011 – they have gone on to win the title.

Raheem Sterling
(Anthony Devlin/PA)

With the contest at 2-1 at the start of the second period, West Brom’s belief they could claim an equaliser was growing, particularly when Grzegorz Krychowiak headed a good chance at Ederson. Yet the three points were confirmed with one terrific City move. Sane collected a give-and-go and returned a pass to Kevin De Bruyne, with the ball moving to David Silva and then the overlapping Kyle Walker, whose terrific measured cross just had to be placed home by Sterling.

Napoli v Manchester City (Champions League, November 1)

Huddersfield v West Brom (Premier League, November 4)

