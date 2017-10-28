Kolasinac inspires comeback win for Arsenal

Arsenal came from behind to beat Swansea in Arsene Wenger’s 800th Premier League game in charge of the Gunners.

Wenger stuck with the same side that thrashed Everton 5-2 last weekend and they eventually came up with the goods to secure a 2-1 win and move within a point of rivals Tottenham in third place.

Sam Clucas had given Swansea a first-half lead with his maiden goal for the club but Sead Kolasinac levelled after the interval before laying on Aaron Ramsey’s winner seven minutes later.

Star man – Sead Kolasinac

The summer arrival from Schalke has become an instant fans’ favourite, mainly for his drive and determination.

Here though, the wing-back proved to be the difference at the business end of the pitch, equalising with his maiden Premier League strike before providing the assist for Ramsey’s strike soon after.

His afternoon was curtailed by a slight knock which forced him off but his impact on the match was unquestionable.

Moment of the Match

Sead Kolasinac (left) equalises for Arsenal against Swansea (Nigel French/PA)

Kolasinac’s equaliser came at a key period in the game.

Arsenal had struggled to create chances in the first half as Swansea’s defence manfully kept them at bay.

But the Bosnia-Herzegovina international needed less than six second-half minutes to draw the hosts level and set them on their way to victory.

Data Point

Arsene Wenger celebrated his 800th game in charge of Arsenal by beating Swansea 2-1 (Frank Augstein/AP)

This was Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s 800th Premier League game in charge of the Gunners – only Sir Alex Ferguson (810) has racked up more. Wenger has now won 463 of those matches, drawing 194 and losing 143.

Player Ratings

FULL-TIME Arsenal 2-1 Swansea



Who’s up next?

Arsenal v Red Star Belgrade (Europa League, November 1)

Swansea v Brighton (Premier League, November 4)