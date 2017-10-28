Golden State fight back to stun Wizards

The Golden State Warriors pulled off a thrilling comeback to beat the Washington Wizards 120-117 in a nail-biting match.

The defending NBA champions had trailed for much of the game – at one stage by 18 points – before turning things around in the final quarter.

Edging ahead with just minutes ago, the Warriors managed to hold on to their narrow lead until the final buzzer.

Kevin Durant, who notched a double-double with 31 points and 11 rebounds, and Stephen Curry, who ended on 20 points and eight assists, were among the team’s star performers.

The game was marred by trouble between the Warriors’ Draymond Green and the Wizards’ Bradley Beal, who were both thrown out just before half-time after becoming involved in an altercation.

The Houston Rockets attempted 32 three-pointers in the first half of their game against the Charlotte Hornets – the most in a single half in NBA history.

The Rockets went on to win the match 109-93, as James Harden achieved his first triple-double of the season with 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic claimed another victory to give them the best record in the Eastern Conference.

They notched up an emphatic 114-87 win over the San Antonio Spurs, building a lead of 36 points at one stage.

Top scorers included Jonathon Simmons with 17 points, Aaron Gordon with 16 and Nikola Vucevic with 15.

Kyle Lowry registers his 10th career triple-double to guide the @Raptors on the road! pic.twitter.com/QZBPeo80Mq — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2017

Elsewhere, the Toronto Raptors pulled back from a 17-point deficit to defeat the LA Lakers 101-92, while the New York Knicks recorded their first win of the season by beating the Brooklyn Nets 107-86.

The Denver Nuggets overcame the Atlanta Hawks 105-100, and the Minnesota Timberwolves toppled the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-116.