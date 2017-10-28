Menu

England head Down Under for the Ashes

UK Sport | Published:

The five-match series starts in less than a month

The wait is over for the England cricket squad.

With the start of the eagerly-anticipated Ashes series just under a month away, Joe Root’s travelling party have set off on their journey to Australia.

Various players uploaded pictures to Instagram ahead of their departure, including wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, who had Moeen Ali and fellow Yorkshireman Root as company on the 24-hour flight.

