England head Down Under for the Ashes
The five-match series starts in less than a month
The wait is over for the England cricket squad.
With the start of the eagerly-anticipated Ashes series just under a month away, Joe Root’s travelling party have set off on their journey to Australia.
Various players uploaded pictures to Instagram ahead of their departure, including wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, who had Moeen Ali and fellow Yorkshireman Root as company on the 24-hour flight.
