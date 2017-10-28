Caroline Wozniacki fends off Karolina Pliskova to reach WTA Finals showpiece

Caroline Wozniacki survived a “crazy” opening set to reach the WTA Finals title match in Singapore after a hard-fought victory over Karolina Pliskova.

Wozniacki saved three set points in the 10th game of the match and three more after squandering a 6-1 lead in the tie-break, before eventually taking it 11-9 after an hour and 20 minutes.

The two players then traded breaks at the start of the second set before Wozniacki made a decisive move. The Dane broke to love in the eighth game and served out for a 7-6 (11/9) 6-3 win over her Czech opponent.

The outcome ensures Simona Halep will end the year as world number one, with Pliskova now unable to catch her.

“That was a little bit crazy,” Wozniacki, 27, said in an on-court interview, shown on BT Sport. “At 6-1 in the tie-break I feel kind of good about myself out there and then all of a sudden she just started hitting winners everywhere and then I started not feeling so good about myself!

“It was kind of a roller-coaster and I’m just happy that I got that first set under my belt. I think it was really important for both of us. I’ve been playing really great tennis this week and to be in the final here means a lot to me. It feels great.”