Blue is the colour for Tiemoue Bakayoko
The Chelsea midfielder has dyed his hair blue after scoring his first Premier League goal
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is a man of his word.
The France international, who arrived at Stamford Bridge from Monaco in the summer, promised to dye his hair Chelsea colours when he scored his first Premier League goal for the club.
And after finding the net against Crystal Palace on October 14, Bakayoko has done just that, uploading a video to Instagram parading his new blue hair.
